Blue Trust Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWI opened at $152.26 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

