Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BTDR FY2024 Earnings

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTDR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

