Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $242,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $43.01.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

