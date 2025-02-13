Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exelon by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

