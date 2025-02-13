AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 164.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

