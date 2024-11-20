Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

