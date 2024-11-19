Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,880,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 269.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 433,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

