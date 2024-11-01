Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CB Financial Services (CBFV)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – CB Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBFV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.51%. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

