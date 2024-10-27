Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Increases By 60.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.97.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
