Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Increases By 60.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 204.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

