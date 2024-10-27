Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $931,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.52. 3,674,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,906. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $478.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

