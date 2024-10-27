China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

Shares of CSUAY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.