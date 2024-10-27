BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $230.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.