West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 127,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.87 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

