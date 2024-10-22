My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.96. 790,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.