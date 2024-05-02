Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after acquiring an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $12,131,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $173.22 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

