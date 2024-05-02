Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,252,000 after buying an additional 11,835,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after buying an additional 622,133 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $7,076,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 974,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after buying an additional 506,011 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,783,000 after buying an additional 313,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

