Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

