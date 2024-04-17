Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,418,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,877,000 after acquiring an additional 94,101 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,839 shares of company stock valued at $32,835,757. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

