V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in EMCOR Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $655.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

