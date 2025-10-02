Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 810 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

