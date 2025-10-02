Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $42.91 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

