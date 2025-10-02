V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

