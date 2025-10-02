Sfm LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sfm LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sfm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

