TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

