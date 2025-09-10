Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.13 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $30,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6,617.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSA opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 367.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

