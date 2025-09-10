Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,065 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.21% of QCR worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 301,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of QCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at about $14,618,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,200. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.87.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About QCR

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.