Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $28.8950 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hormel Foods Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.