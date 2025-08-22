Invesco Ltd. Buys 63,150 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 837,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $14.8040 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

