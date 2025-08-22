Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.55.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $97.0770 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $161.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 273,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 254,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

