Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,896 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -88.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $60,005,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,516,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,423,295.20. The trade was a 54.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,105,078 shares of company stock valued at $103,810,876 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.