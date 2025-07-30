TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 322 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.36.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

