Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTI stock opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $314.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

