Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 12th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Costco Wholesale are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of motor vehicles, as well as the production of related components and services. They include traditional automakers (OEMs), parts suppliers, electric-vehicle manufacturers and dealership networks. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to consumer demand, technological innovation and economic cycles that drive the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,205,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,988,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,861,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,821,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.60 and a 200 day moving average of $321.24. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.38. 8,805,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,287,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.48. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $237.58.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.53. 15,803,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,241,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $970.33. 1,939,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,003.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.90. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

