Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,029 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,596 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $662,694,000 after acquiring an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $584,139,000 after acquiring an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,986,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,082,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,151,000 after acquiring an additional 968,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.