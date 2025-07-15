Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Generac by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.21.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

