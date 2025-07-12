Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of MOH opened at $221.00 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $219.72 and a 1-year high of $365.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day moving average of $303.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

