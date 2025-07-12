Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,012,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,223,000 after buying an additional 1,148,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $221.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

