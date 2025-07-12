World Investment Advisors Invests $206,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

