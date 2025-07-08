Defender Capital LLC. Sells 140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Defender Capital LLC. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fedenia Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4%

JPM stock opened at $291.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

