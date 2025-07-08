JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $811.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

