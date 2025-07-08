Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 81 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,725,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $514.81 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $381.39 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.34. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

