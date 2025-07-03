Amalgamated Bank Has $5.59 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.23 and its 200-day moving average is $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

