Amalgamated Bank Buys 218 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total value of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,519.38. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $583.71 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.54 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

