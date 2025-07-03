DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

NYSE:DTE opened at $130.66 on Thursday. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

