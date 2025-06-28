Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4,181.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $172.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.