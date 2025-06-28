Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $667,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $421.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.90 and its 200 day moving average is $390.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $422.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

