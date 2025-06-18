Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.