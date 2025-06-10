Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $58.02

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

