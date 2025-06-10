Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PK opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.49%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

