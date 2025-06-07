Financial Survey: Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hyundai Motor has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Mullen Automotive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $124.60 billion 0.16 $9.16 billion N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $8.93 million 0.01 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Mullen Automotive -12,717.94% -2,736.27% -215.31%

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.